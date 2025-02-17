Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Reed enjoyed an impressive debut for Scarborough Athletic, even though it ended in defeat.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old completed a switch to Scarborough until the end of the season recently, and was thrown straight into the mix by manager, Jonathan Greening, as they made the difficult trip to Scunthorpe United on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reed and his teammates weren’t able to get the result on the road, losing 2-1 to the Iron, but the young Owl was named as Man of the Match for his efforts as he begins a spell in the National League North that could prove vital for the next steps in his fledgling career.

Scarborough’s match report noted that Reed had a ‘hugely impressive debut’ as the Seadogs fell to defeat, adding that he had been ‘outstanding’ in the left wingback role that Greening had assigned him to.

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Reed at Scarborough Athletic - via Zach Forster | Zach Forster

Both Reed and Maltby completed the full 90 minutes Glanford Park, and they’ll be desperate to try and put things right this coming weekend when they welcome Leamington to Scarborough Sports Stadium. Greening will be hoping for more of the same from the Owls pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, there was no place on the Carlisle United bench for Sean Fusire as Mark Hughes left him out for the 0-0 draw with Colchester United, while Bailey Cadamarteri remains sidelined at Lincoln City due to injury - and in League One, Mallik Wilks was a second half substitute as Rotherham United lost 2-1 to Reading.

It remains to be seen if any other young Owls will be heading out on loan between now and the end of the season, with teams in the National League and below still able to sign players for the time being, however Andy Holdsworth does still need to have enough players available to field teams for the remaining U21s fixtures this season.