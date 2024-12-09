Almost 6,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans could be making their way to Preston North End for the Owls’ final game of 2024.

The first game between Wednesday in the Lilywhites is still fresh in the memory after Michael Smith’s equaliser at Hillsborough saw Danny Röhl’s side secure a point on a difficult afternoon, but they’ll be hoping for more on December 29th when they head over to Deepdale for their biggest away day of the season so far.

It has been confirmed that the Owls have been given 5,716 tickets for this fixture, almost double the biggest allocation previously given to them so far in 2024/25 - 3,000 away at Coventry City - and many will be eager to get their hands on them as they hope to see a repeat of last year’s 1-0 victory that happened on exactly the same day in 2023.

The first round of sales got underway this morning at 9am, and given the amount of tickets available this may be one fixture that - unlike most others these days - does actually make it to general sale on Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday fans have sold out their allotted tickets all over the country countless times in recent years, and the same is expected for this trip as they hope to see the an eventful year come to an end on a high note.

Meanwhile, it has already been confirmed that the Owls’ next two away games, against Oxford United and Middlesbrough have sold out, with Röhl’s side about to embark on a schedule that sees them play seven games in the space of 26 days.