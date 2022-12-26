News you can trust since 1887
Huge Sheffield Wednesday boost as key Owls duo return to XI for Fleetwood Town clash

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed back both Barry Bannan and George Byers to their starting XI for their Boxing Day game.

By Joe Crann
35 minutes ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 2:10pm

The Owls take on Fleetwood Town as they once again to look to try and climb into League One’s top two, however that will rely on Ipswich Town dropping points at home against Oxford United.

Darren Moore has a big boost with the return of his captain as well as Byers, and he wasted no time in getting them back in on the action now that they’ve been given the green light to play again.

Midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, also travelled with the squad as the 19th man, and is now on the verge of his return.

Fleetwood Town:

Jay Lynch, Brendan Wiredu, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Josh Vela, Callum Mortn, Lewis Warrington, Ged Garner, Toto Nsiala, Dan Batty, Shaun Rooney, Carl Johnston.

Sheffield Wednesday:

Cameron Dawson, Liam Palmer, Mark McGuinness, Reece James, Alex Mighten, Marvin Johnson, Tyreeq Bakinson, Barry Bannan, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Michael Smith.

Barry Bannan and George Byers are back for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)