Huge news for Sheffield Wednesday as ‘delighted’ Dominic Iorfa commits to the club

The Star reported recently that the Owls were keen to extend Iorfa’s stay after he entered into the last year of his previous deal at Hillsborough, and now it’s been announced that he’s put pen to paper on a contract until the end of next season.

Iorfa’s new deal comes not long after in-demand attacker, Josh Windass, also committed his future the club, and will come as a huge boost for the team and the fanbase after what has already been an incredibly positive couple of months at S6.

The 26-year-old has been pivotal in Wednesday’s fine start to the 2020/21 campaign as they fired their way to the top of the League One table, and now his new contract will put to bed any talk of him potentially moving on before the transfer window closes later on this month.

Speaking to the club’s website as the news was announced, Iorfa said, “I’m delighted to get it over the line and I can focus on the season ahead and the future.

“Everyone knows the club’s ambition this year is to get promoted and when I see everything that has happened over the last month or so, it feels like a really good place to be at the moment and that’s a big positive.

“The club is moving in the right direction and it’s something I am pleased to be a part of. Things are looking up, we’ve started the season well, the fans are back, there’s real optimism around the place and long may that continue.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Dominic Iorfa has signed a new contract. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)