Huge news for Sheffield Wednesday as ‘delighted’ Dominic Iorfa commits to the club
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that key defender, Dominic Iorfa, has signed a new contract at the club that will run through until 2023.
The Star reported recently that the Owls were keen to extend Iorfa’s stay after he entered into the last year of his previous deal at Hillsborough, and now it’s been announced that he’s put pen to paper on a contract until the end of next season.
Iorfa’s new deal comes not long after in-demand attacker, Josh Windass, also committed his future the club, and will come as a huge boost for the team and the fanbase after what has already been an incredibly positive couple of months at S6.
The 26-year-old has been pivotal in Wednesday’s fine start to the 2020/21 campaign as they fired their way to the top of the League One table, and now his new contract will put to bed any talk of him potentially moving on before the transfer window closes later on this month.
Speaking to the club’s website as the news was announced, Iorfa said, “I’m delighted to get it over the line and I can focus on the season ahead and the future.
“Everyone knows the club’s ambition this year is to get promoted and when I see everything that has happened over the last month or so, it feels like a really good place to be at the moment and that’s a big positive.
“The club is moving in the right direction and it’s something I am pleased to be a part of. Things are looking up, we’ve started the season well, the fans are back, there’s real optimism around the place and long may that continue.”
Iorfa joined Wednesday from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2019, and won the club’s Player of the Season award in his first full campaign in 2019/20. Last season was one to forget as he battled back from an Achilles injury picked up in December, however he looks sharp and back to his best now as the Owls focus on trying to get promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.