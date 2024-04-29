Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls picked up a huge victory over West Bromwich Albion over the weekend, winning 3-0 to move up to 20th place in the Championship table and put themselves on the brink of safety.

A draw at the Stadium of Light would do it, and that’s only needed if both Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle win, however Bannan says that the plan was to win all of their last three matches, and that hasn’t changed.

“We spoke here after the Stoke game about getting maximum points from the last three games,” Bannan told the club. “That’s the second job done, we’ve taken six from six. We just spoke before we came out on the lap of honour, we spoke about going to Sunderland next week and finishing the job and getting another three points.

“I'm just delighted with the group because it was a big, big stage again today and it took huge guts and mentality against a team who made us suffer at times. We showed our bodies are on the line for this club and that’s what the fans want to see and what we want to be as a club.