Huff, puff, no storm: Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Morecambe defeat

The Owls’ first defeat of the season came as Morecambe frustrated them, scoring from a Dennis Adeniran own goal after the hour.

But who came out of the game with credit and who couldn’t get themselves going?

Here are our ratings from the Mazuma Stadium..

Sheffield Wednesday number nine Lee Gregory couldn't pick the lock at Morecambe.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 6

Made one or two saves with little fuss and was generally tidy. A Cruyff turn to make Courtney Duffus blush couldn’t quite make up for a mixed day in terms of distribution.

Jack Hunt – 5

Caught on the ball and was turned by his opposite man once or twice, but got forward with enough regularity. One of many who would have liked to have done more with the ball.

Dominic Iorfa – 7

New contract, same old Dom. Recovered twice in the first half and used his pace to good effect. Always seemed to be on step ahead of the Morecambe attackers.

Liam Palmer – 6

Started out at centre-half in a four, a position largely unfamiliar to him, he did his job with little fuss. Would have wanted to do better in the build-up for the goal but otherwise acquitted himself well.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Another who played a part in the back four re-shuffle, starting out at left-back, a position he has played before. Offered lots of width and an exciting moment or two but that killer pass was missing.

George Byers – 6

Played the deepest of the midfield three, Byers picked up a yellow card within five minutes and trod the tightrope well from there defensively.

Would have liked to have made more of the space he had on occasions as the second half got away from them.

Barry Bannan – 6

Started off with a neat control and switch just three minutes in to announce himself, but grew more and more frustrated as the match went on.

Dennis Adeniran – 6

Broke from midfield to good effect once or twice but didn’t have the effect he’d have liked.

Callum Paterson – 5

Headed wide from a corner on 37 minutes and couldn’t quite get into things. Crossed nicely once or twice and grazed the bar in the first half.

Lee Gregory – 7

Held the ball up nicely. With all the movement around him, Gregory’s battling abilities are vitally important in turning those half-balls into possession in broken play.

Made a good chance for himself at the start of the second half, hammering it over the bar on the turn.

Jaden Brown – 6

Looked tricky on the ball and came within an inch or two of opening the scoring from Bannan’s whipped 17th minute cross and missed the far post with a shot a couple of minutes later. A constant outlet. Off for Corbeanu after the hour.

SUBS

Theo Corbeanu – 6

On for Brown, 66. Came on to spice things up and caused problems, but ran into trouble once or twice too many times.

Florian Kamberi – 6

On for Paterson, 66. Stretched his legs but failed to provide a spark as Morecambe sat deeper and deeper.

Lewis Wing – N/A