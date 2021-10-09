Nothing was particularly spectacular, nothing was glistening on the eye, but that three points shunts them up the League One table and continues a decent home record.

Here are our player ratings in what was a job well done in the end.

Joe Wildsmith – 7

Made a good stop at the start of the second half and was generally pretty tidy throughout, particularlu in injury time as he made two excellent punches.

Liam Palmer – 7

A belting block on the half hour to deny the twisting, turning Eoin Doyle was a goal-saver. Played nicely with and without the ball.

Dominic Iorfa – 7

Yellow carded within the first half hour, he did OK but struggled to get things moving on the ball, as did his colleagues in the most part.

Lewis Gibson – 6

A first start for Wednesday and looked a little rusty in parts. Moved the ball OK. Off at half-time in the system reshuffle.

Jack Hunt – 6

Made a good block early in the second half and struggled to offer much of an outlet in the first half. Provided that bit of quality in the second though, crossing low for Gregory’s smart finish.

Callum Paterson – 6

Did what he does, belting about and creating a bit of nuisance. Won free-kicks and shot over on the hour.

Sam Hutchinson – 5

Shifted back into midfield, the game passed him by just a touch and he struggled to jump into things. Struggled to use the ball quickly enough. Off at half-time.

Barry Bannan – 6

Had the better of his old mate Kieran Lee for the most part and put in a couple of excellent crosses, not least for Gregory to force a fine save after the half hour mark. Faded in the second half.

Jaden Brown – 6

He played with enthusiasm and made a driving run through midfield on 20 minutes, but his shot dribbled wide.

Saido Berahino – 6

Hit the outside of the post with a 40th minute shot after good work at the byline to nick it off Jones. Faded as the game went on but provided some nice touches.

Lee Gregory – 7

Was unlucky not to be able to hook a better cross back in after 15 minutes as the ball drifted over his shoulder and forced a good save another quarter of an hour on. Give him chances and he will test the keeper, as he proved after the hour by breaking the deadlock. Movement excellent.

SUBS

Chey Dunkley – 7

On at half-time for debutant Gibson, made a couple of good defensive interventions.

Dennis Adeniran – 6

On for Hutchinson in the half-time shuffle-up, he provided a touch of energy in a midfield that had lacked it. Survived what could have been a horror moment when he switched off to allow Sarcevic to nip in behind him.

Olamide Shodipo – N/A