Levi Colwill, 18, arrived in West Yorkshire from Chelsea and looks set to make his Terriers bow at centre-half at Hillsborough where supporters will be allowed back on the terraces for the first time in 515 days.

And any hostility shown towards his new side by Wednesday supporters will only spur him on, he said. “Pressure makes me shine more,” he insisted.

“It creates more haters in a way and makes more people not believe in you. I just love proving to people that I’m not what they think.

Huddersfield Town youngster Levi Colwill is on loan from Chelsea.

“Training with the first team was a very good thing but in the long run it won’t really mean much to me unless I prove myself day in, day out in such a good league. There have been players at Chelsea that have trained with the first team but that’s the furthest they go.

“The label of promising talent doesn’t really mean much to me.”

Colwill has stepped into the squad number of Town legend Christopher Schindler and clearly backs himself to live up to any pressure attached to that.

“Some people might say he’s been with Chelsea, he’s got to be good, but I’ve got to prove I can live up to the name of being a Chelsea player,” he said.