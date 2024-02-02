Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington is keen to see his side play with freedom this weekend against Sheffield Wednesday. The Terriers host Wednesday just a few days after parting ways with former Owls boss Darren Moore and the game couldn't be much bigger for both sides.

For Wednesday, who find themselves inside the bottom three, a win would see them move to within two points of safety and Huddersfield, who occupy 21st in the Championship table. A result for Huddersfield, though, would serve to ease the relegation worry around the John Smith's Stadium, particularly if QPR were to fall short against Blackburn Rovers.

It's a contest that is steeped in pressure for both sides, then, and Worthington, who coached Town's B team before being asked to oversee the senior group, is urging his players to step things up, play without limitations and show the fight required to get the points.

"It’s almost just letting the shackles off the players, letting them play free with no pressure," Worthington said. "I’ve seen that in training, training’s been lively and bright, and I go back to the squad and the dressing room, there are some good characters in there, some good leaders, so that always helps.

“I’m well aware of the expectations in terms of the football. It’s how I believe the game should be played anyway, on the front foot, pressing high, and attacking football. That’s what the fans want to see, that’s what I’d like to see as a Huddersfield supporter as well.

“I think it’s showing passion, it’s being on the front foot, it’s passing and running forward, and everyone showing that they want to fight and care, and showing those kind of traits.

“That’s what I’ll be doing from the touchline, I can’t be on the pitch myself, but I’ll definitely be supporting the players as much as I can for them to do that.”