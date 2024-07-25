Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Paterson has faced Werder Bremen before, and is looking forward to tackling them with Sheffield Wednesday.

‘Pato’ is one of the more long-serving players in the Wednesday team now, despite only having been at Hillsborough since 2020, and has experienced preseason camps under a variety of different managers with the Owls badge on his chest.

It’s different again this time around as the team are put through their paces through Danny Röhl, and it’ll come as no surprise that there is plenty of work done away from the fitness elements.

Speaking to the club the versatile Owl said, “It’s really tactical, but there’s not as much running as I thought there would be - so it’s been alright in that sense. The training sessions have been quite long, quite hard, and pretty intense, and there is a lot of tactical stuff and shape work. Hopefully it’ll all come together and we can use it in the season.”

“It’s going to be another tough test,” the Scotland international said. “I’ve actually played Werder Bremen before when I was up in Scotland, and I don’t think it was the best result… So yeah, it’ll be tough, they’ll be set up properly and it’s another German manager with German thinking, so it’ll be nice head-to-head and see how we compare…

Meanwhile, Bremen midfielder, Senne Lynen, says that they have to shake off any sense of fatigue this week, telling their website, "We are going into the third week as a team, we have to bring quality into it, even if our legs and heads are getting heavier. It's another new game in which we want to be one step further. We have analysed the last defeat and now want to implement the tactical things that we are refining here in the game."