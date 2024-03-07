Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Yorkshire rivals Leeds United to Hillsborough this week as they look to continue their impressive run of results in the Championship. After seeing off Plymouth Argyle in midweek on home soil, the Owls have now won five of their last six games in the second tier.

That run of form hasn't been enough to carry them out of the bottom three, but they know that a win over Leeds would see them move out of the relegation zone for the first time since the second week of the season. In fact, just a point would be enough to do that, at least temporarily, with the rest of their relegation rivals to play over the remainder of the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, beating Leeds is easier said than done these days and Wednesday would become the first side this calendar year to take three points off them, should they upset the odds at Hillsborough. The Whites have won 10 of their last 11 games in the Championship and they know a win this week could be enough to take them to within two points of league leaders Leicester City.

As such, the game will have huge implications at both ends of the table whatever happens. So, when is Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United and how can supporters follow it? Here's all you need to know.

When is Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United?

Leeds travel to South Yorkshire on Friday night with the match kicking off at 8pm. The game was originally due to be played the following day, but with so much on the line, it has been selected to be broadcast live to the nation.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting from 7pm. It will be available to be streamed through Sky Go, or if you can't find a screen, the Star will be there to bring you full and comprehensive coverage and reaction.

What's been said ahead of the match?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both managers have been speaking about this one over the last few days.

Here's what Daniel Farke has had to say: "Two sides in really good form, if you're capable to win four in a row you're in a good position. Obviously they're still fighting against relegation but they are one of the most in-form teams at the moment. We're respectful but we know we're also in pretty good shape. I don't see one reason we should travel in fear. We know the pitch isn't great and it's an opponent that will be aggressive."

Danny Rohl has also spoken: “In the last few weeks we’ve invested a lot of things to come to this point now. We come closer. We’ve closed the gap and it’s an unbelievable race at the bottom of the table, maybe eight or nine teams around us.

"This is the outcome from the last few weeks and I hope we can recover for a big game on Friday. I hope we are sold out and everybody comes to push us forward.