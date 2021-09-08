Versatile Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson watched on with mixed emotions as Steve Clarke’s men took part in this summer’s European Championships, their first major tournament in 23 years.

And with that 1-0 win in Vienna having given them more than a sniff of a runners-up spot in UEFA qualifying, it could be that another is on the way.

Alongside Owls teammate Liam Palmer, Paterson is desperate to get himself back in having been a late omission from Scotland’s summer soiree.

Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson is battling to get back into the Scotland squad.

“It was probably the worst moment of my football career, getting that text to tell me I wasn’t in the squad,” he told The Star last month.

“But I watched every game. I would have loved to have been there but I’m a Scotland fan, I’m Scotland through an through and it was nice to see my country and my friends playing on that stage, but the disappointment was massive. It’s something I need to put behind me and look forward to hopefully more in the future.”

At 26, time is on Paterson’s side to add to his 17 senior caps. And though Wednesday’s relegation to the third tier of Scottish football is not a factor on his side, he hopes his efforts can catch the eye of Clarke and his coaching staff.

The emergence of rival forwards such as Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet has done him no favours, though versatility – Paterson can play in midfield and as a right wing-back – is surely a plus point.

Asked what has been said to him as to what he needs to do to re-enter the Scotland camp, Paterson said: “There’s been nothing really. Being in a Scotland camp is not a given, especially when you’re not playing in a top division.

“But it’s something I worked my whole life towards and it was disappointing, very disappointing, gutting.

“To be left out at the last minute was a real heartbreaker to be honest but that’s a side of the game. I need to knuckle down and try to get over that disappointment.”

As revealed by The Star earlier this week, Paterson has entered into talks for a new contract at Wednesday and has spoken about how happy he is in Darren Moore’s set-up.

Promotion with Wednesday is central to his ambitions and he knows success in the day job can only further his international aspirations. Asked how much a Scotland recall is motivating his day-to-day efforts at Middlewood Road, Paterson said: “It’s massive.

“But it’s always been a motivation for me. Playing for your country has always been the pinnacle, it’s the highest achievement anyone can give and I’d do anything to play for my country.