The duo have made over 520 Wednesday appearances in Owls colours since their respective debuts in 2014 and 2010, sharing a dressing room with some great players over the years – some who have gone on to do big things.

Both players were part of the side that almost clinched Premier League promotion in 2016 and reached the Play-Off semifinals in 2017, while ‘Palms’ also has a League One promotion under his belt having been part of the 2011/12 group that successfully returned to the Championship.

In a video on the club’s YouTube channel they spoke about their favourite players during their spell at Hillsborough, with some fan favourites making the cut – as well as possibly a few surprise choices.

Hutchinson’s XI: Chris Kirkland, Liam Palmer, Tom Lees, Michael Turner, Daniel Pudil, Giles Coke, José Semedo, Ross Wallace, Fernando Forestieri, Lucas Joao, Atdhe Nuhiu.

Palmer’s XI: Keiren Westwood, Lewis Buxton, Sam Hutchinson, Rob Jones, Reda Johnson, Ross Wallace, Jose Semedo, Keiren Lee, Jermaine Johnson, Clinton Morrison, Michail Antonio.

So we looked back at the same time frame to pick an XI of our own, and – like the Owls duo – left out players currently playing for the club, looking only at those that have come and gone.

Here’s how Joe Crann’s best XI looks – and there are plenty of names that have overlapped from Palmer and Hutchinson’s:

Keiren Westwood - GK At his peak, Westwood was probably the best Wednesday goalkeeper of the modern era. Would win points on his own sometimes, and pulled off spectacular saves on a regular basis.

Lewis Buxton - RB He made over 200 appearances for Wednesday during his time at Hillsborough, was a consistent performer and helped them win promotion in 2011/12. A solid player over a long period.

Tom Lees - CB In many ways, Mr. Dependable. For a long time he was one of the first names on the teamsheet at Wednesday, and by all accounts is an absolute model professional as well. Nearly played his part in promotion to the Premier League.

Glenn Loovens - CB Loovens played exactly 150 games for Wednesday before his exit, and for a large chunk of his time at Hillsborough was a mountain in defence. A great leader and a very good footballer.