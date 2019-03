Click and scroll through the images for a look back at how the past eight Wednesday managers have fared in their opening ten games...

1. Steve Bruce (current) First ten matches: 5 wins, 5 draws, 0 losses, 20 points. jpimedia

2. Jos Luhukay (2018) First ten matches: 3 wins, 5 draws, 2 losses, 7 points (and progressed to the FA Cup fifth round). jpimedia

3. Carlos Carvalhal (2015-2017) First ten matches: 4 wins, 3 draws, 3 losses, 9 points (and advanced to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup). Getty

4. Stuart Gray (2013-2015) First ten matches: 5 wins, 3 draws, 2 losses, 14 points (and advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup). Getty

