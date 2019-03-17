How Steve Bruce has revitalised Sheffield Wednesday

Steve Bruce, the Sheffield Wednesday manager, has revealed the secret behind their surge up the Championship table.

Bruce, a four-time promotion winner, has overseen a 10-match undefeated run since becoming the Owls boss. His Wednesday team have collected 20 points out of a possible 30 to climb into the top 10.

Owls boss Steve Bruce

Their superb sequence of results leaves the Owls just two points adrift of the play-offs going into the international break.

Bruce said: "As a manager, you try and blow a bit of confidence into people who haven't got a lot of it for some reason.

"You try and simplify the whole thing.

Match report: Owls 4 Blackburn 2

"But sometimes a player needs an arm around the shoulder to remind them of what a good player they are.

"You need your staff and the staff I inherited and have brought with me have had a great start."

Morale is high in the camp after Saturday's well-earned 4-2 win over mid-table Blackburn Rovers.

"I couldn't buy a win in my previous job and now I have had two in a week," said Bruce, who is missing a host of first-team players through injury. "It doesn't make sense does it?

"When you come into a new job, you want to try and make a difference and make an impact. I didn't think we would go 10 unbeaten but well played the players.

"We have given ourselves a squeak. I remember with Birmingham that we came roaring (into the play-offs) with 12 games to go and won it.

"We have got some big, tough games. We have (Aston) Villa, Bristol City, Leeds, Stoke and Norwich but there are no easy games in the Championship. That's what makes it a spectacle."