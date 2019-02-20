How Steve Bruce aims to turn around Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes

Boss Steve Bruce believes Wednesday's players are slowly buying into his approach as he bids to get the Championship club on an upward curve.

The four-time promotion winner is satisfied with the start the Owls have made under his stewardship. Wednesday have collected six points from Bruce's four matches in charge.

But Bruce, who watched the Owls Under-23s defeat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening, has stressed he must be given time to turn the Owls into a serious force.

"I have only been here a couple of weeks," he told The Star. "I'm seeing more and more of the players and getting to know them a bit better.

"We have had a decent start but there is room for improvement.

"I knew it was going to be a big challenge. There are some big decisions ahead to be made but that is why I'm here. If everything was hunky dory, I wouldn't be here.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce

"I'm under no illusions that it is a difficult job but it is one I am thrilled to be in and I'm looking forward to the challenge of getting a team together that can mount a challenge."

Bruce, whose team welcome FA Cup quarter-finalists Swansea City to Hillsborough this weekend, recognises his Wednesday team are a work in progress.

He said: "My most important concern is to give some structure and balance to the team on how we are going to play and how we are going to go about our work. That will take time. It will not happen overnight.

"I'm sure my ideas are totally different to the previous manager's Jos [Luhukay] and Carlos [Carvalhal] who were here before me.

"We are all different but it takes time for the players to adjust. From what I have witnessed, I think they are enjoying it. I hope they will along the way and, if you find a winning formula, that always keeps a footballer happy."

