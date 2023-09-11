How Sheffield Wednesday’s six internationals have got on in their matches so far

International breaks at Sheffield Wednesday are alive once more with no fewer than six Owls players selected for call-ups to their country.

There are matches still to be played, but how have they got on so far?

Here’s a whistle-stop run-through of a debut goal, a late yellow and plenty of watching on from the subs’ bench.

Pierce Charles and Devlan Moses

The Owls youngsters were both involved in Northern Ireland under-18s’ narrow 3-2 defeat to European champions Italy in Tuscany on Thursday afternoon. The match was a friendly.

In searing heat the Green and White Army did themselves plenty of justice, edging the majority of ball possession against a side littered with talent from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Charles played the entirety of the match in goal and, making his debut, striker Moses came off the bench for the second half, scoring his side’s second and bringing the score to 3-2 after 67 minutes.

Juan Delgado

With nearly eight years have come between his fifth and sixth caps for Chile, Owls new boy Delgado continued his renaissance with his national side by making his 13th appearance as a substitute in a 3-1 defeat to dominant Uruguay.

WIth the clash kicking off at midnight on Friday morning, Delgado came on the 66th minute with his side 2-0 down, taking up the right-back position for KV Kortijk man Nayel Mehssatou. The Wednesday man was yellow carded in the fourth minute of injury time.

The clash was in the first round of CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Their second will come against Devis Vasquez’s Colombia in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Devis Vasquez

Uncapped Wednesday goalkeeper Vasquez watched on from the bench as Atlas MX stopper Camilo Vargas kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win for Colombia against Venezuela - played at the same time as Chile’s defeat.

Also played as part of the first round of CONMEBOL qualifying, Vasquez’s side will hope to continue their 100% record against Delgado and Chile on Wednesday.

Di’Shon Bernard

Young Owls centre-half Bernard was an unused substitute in Jamaica’s 1-0 CONCACAF Nations League win over Honduras in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Philadelphia Union man Damion Lowe and Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock shut the away side out from centre-half.

The Raggae Boyz welcome Haiti to Jamaica on Wednesday, with the match kicking off at 1am.

Jeff Hendrick

New Owls loanee Hendrick watched the Republic of Ireland struggle through two difficult fixtures to leave their hopes of qualification for the 2024 European Championships in tatters.

An unused sub, the midfielder was unable to impact either a 2-0 defeat to France in Paris on Thursday evening - or a 2-1 defeat to Holland in Dublin on Sunday in which they took an early lead.