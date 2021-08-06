How Sheffield Wednesday's opening day record compares to Wycombe, Bolton, and Doncaster

EFL match ball . (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Darren Moore’s men come up against Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon, and will be aiming to get their promotion hopes off to a positive start with a win.

Last season, the Owls beat Cardiff City by a single goal in the opening match of their Championship campaign, but how are they likely to get on this time around?

The boffins have been flicking back through the history books to see how every League One club have fared on their 10 most recent opening day outings, and we’ve compiled a league table showcasing the results.

Won: 3 Drawn: 1 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -3 Points: 7 (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Will it be a positive return to action in the third tier for Moore’s side, or will it be disappointment at the first hurdle?

Click and scroll through the pages below to read our countdown of all the standings...

Won: 2 Drawn: 2 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -6 Points: 8 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Won: 1 Drawn: 6 Lost: 3 Goal Difference: -3 Points: 9 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Won: 2 Drawn: 3 Lost: 5 Goal Difference: -3 Points: 9 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Won: 2 Drawn: 3 Lost: 5 Goal Difference: -2 Points: 9 (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Won: 2 Drawn: 4 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -4 Points: 10 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Won: 2 Drawn: 4 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -2 Points: 10 (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Won: 3 Drawn: 2 Lost: 5 Goal Difference: -3 Points: 11 (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 0 Lost: 6 Goal Difference: -6 Points: 12 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Won: 3 Drawn: 3 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -1 Points: 12 (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Won: 3 Drawn: 4 Lost: 3 Goal Difference: 3 Points: 13 (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 2 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -4 Points: 14 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 2 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: -2 Points: 14 (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 2 Lost: 4 Goal Difference: 0 Points: 14 (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

Won: 3 Drawn: 5 Lost: 42 Goal Difference: 2 Points: 14 (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Won: 4 Drawn: 4 Lost: 2 Goal Difference: 7 Points: 16 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Won: 5 Drawn: 2 Lost: 3 Goal Difference: 5 Points: 17 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Won: 5 Drawn: 2 Lost: 3 Goal Difference: 6 Points: 17 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Won: 5 Drawn: 3 Lost: 2 Goal Difference: 8 Points: 18 (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Won: 5 Drawn: 3 Lost: 1 Goal Difference: 8 Points: 18 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Won: 6 Drawn: 1 Lost: 3 Goal Difference: 7 Points: 19 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Won: 5 Drawn: 5 Lost: 0 Goal Difference: 8 Points: 20 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Won: 6 Drawn: 3 Lost: 1 Goal Difference: 9 Points: 21 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)