How Sheffield Wednesday's intriguing £64m side will look in three years time - according to Football Manager

The Owls have made a mixed start to their League One campaign and currently sit ninth in the table, but still have plenty of time to fight their way into a promotion battle.
Looking further into the future, however, how will Wednesday get on over the next three years?
We took to Football Manager 2022 to simulate all the way through to the summer of 2024 to see how things panned out at Hillsborough.
The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike. ‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.
The ‘beta’ version of the game was released last week, giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised. The full version of Football Manager is released on November 9th.
After finishing seventh in League One in 2021/22, the Owls kicked on the following season to finish fifth, eventually securing promotion via the play-offs.
Their return to the second tier saw them battle to an 18th-placed finish, and heading into the 2024/25 campaign, Wednesday are looking to establish themselves as a regular Championship presence once again.
But who, according to the game, is in charge at Hillsborough, and which players do they have at their disposal?