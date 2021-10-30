How Sheffield Wednesday's intriguing £64m side will look in three years time - according to Football Manager

The Owls have made a mixed start to their League One campaign and currently sit ninth in the table, but still have plenty of time to fight their way into a promotion battle.

Looking further into the future, however, how will Wednesday get on over the next three years?

We took to Football Manager 2022 to simulate all the way through to the summer of 2024 to see how things panned out at Hillsborough.

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike. ‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

The ‘beta’ version of the game was released last week, giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised. The full version of Football Manager is released on November 9th.

After finishing seventh in League One in 2021/22, the Owls kicked on the following season to finish fifth, eventually securing promotion via the play-offs.

Their return to the second tier saw them battle to an 18th-placed finish, and heading into the 2024/25 campaign, Wednesday are looking to establish themselves as a regular Championship presence once again.

But who, according to the game, is in charge at Hillsborough, and which players do they have at their disposal?

1. Omar Yabroudi - Manager With Darren Moore now in charge of Luton Town, the Owls are under the guidance of Omar Yabroudi. A left-field appointment, the 34-year-old has never occupied a managerial role before, and most recently worked as a chief scout for Crystal Palace. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Joe Wildsmith - Goalkeeper The stopper has established himself as Wednesday's undisputed number one by the time the 2024/25 campaign has rolled around. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Liam Palmer - Right-back Another who has stood the test of time at Hillsborough, Palmer has made over 390 appearances for the Owls. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Chey Dunkley - Centre-back At 32, Dunkley is still a regular starter in the Championship. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales