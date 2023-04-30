News you can trust since 1887
How Sheffield Wednesday’s home attendances compare to Plymouth, Ipswich and League One rivals - gallery

A look at how Sheffield Wednesday’s home attendances compare to those of their League One rivals.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST

Sheffield Wednesday continue to battle for promotion, but how does their average home attenance compare to their League One rivals?

The Owls are hoping to be playing Championship football next season via the League One playoffs, and there is no doubt their home attendances at Hillsborough would stand up well against many Championship clubs. Wednesday have a very large fanbase that has stood by them even after relegation to the third tier in recent years, but how does it actually compare to their League One rivals?

With the help of FootballWebPages, we have put together a table over average home attendances in League One to see where Wednesday rank. Take a look below.

Average attendance - 2,920

1. Accrington Stanley

Average attendance - 2,920

Average attendance - 3,137

2. Forest Green Rovers

Average attendance - 3,137

Average attendance - 3,366

3. Burton Albion

Average attendance - 3,366

Average attendance - 3,430

4. Fleetwood Town

Average attendance - 3,430

