A new Championship attendance record was set last season and it’s fair to say Sheffield Wednesday fans played their part. The Owls regularly attracted attendances of over 25,000 in the Championship last season, ensuring the club were one of the most well-supported sides in the division.

However, the EFL have announced this week that a highest overall attendance record was set last campaign with more than 12.7 million fans buying tickets to watch Championship games. Such a figure ensures the Championship surpassed the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga last season to become the second highest-attended league in Europe.