How Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers fare in the shock League One alternative table

Here is how the League One table would look if only English players goals counted.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 2:38 pm

Sheffield Wednesday are 16 matches into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in 8th place on 25 points with six wins, seven draws and three defeats.

Lee Gregory – born in Sheffield – is their top scorer in the league with six goals, while former England U19 international Dennis Adeniran has three.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Sheffield Wednesday and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Crewe Alexandra

Position difference: 0. W: 2. D: 5. L: 9. Goals for/against: 7/18. Total points: 11.

2. Lincoln City

Position difference: -10. W: 1 D: 8 L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/13. Total points: 11.

3. Ipswich Town

Position difference: -13. W: 2. D: 6. L: 8. Goals for/against: 9/20. Total points: 12.

4. Sunderland

Position difference: -16. W: 3. D: 5. L: 7. Goals for/against: 4/16. Total points: 14.

