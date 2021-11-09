How Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers fare in the shock League One alternative table

Sheffield Wednesday are 16 matches into their 2021/22 League One campaign and currently sit in 8th place on 25 points with six wins, seven draws and three defeats.
Lee Gregory – born in Sheffield – is their top scorer in the league with six goals, while former England U19 international Dennis Adeniran has three.
For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.
Here is a look at how Sheffield Wednesday and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.
