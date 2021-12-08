Johnson announced a new set of coronavirus measures on Wednesday evening, warning that the Omicron variant is spreading much faster than existing ones and describing the new approach as “‘proportionate and responsible”.

People will have to show the NHS’ health certificate to gain entry to unseated indoor venues with more than 500 attendees, and outdoor events with more than 4,000 people.

The new directives will affect Wednesday fans travelling to Hillsborough for their home game with Accrington a week on Saturday.

Supporters will be able to use the Covid passport as proof they have been double vaccinated, and can also currently input a negative lateral flow test result to gain entry – although Johnson warned that approach may change as the UK’s booster roll-out continues.

Certain exemptions apply to the vaccine passport plan, including people who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical reason or those under 17 years of age.

The government are thought to see the introduction of passports as an alternative to mandating that games must be played behind closed doors, as happened during the first coronavirus lockdown last year.

Wednesday fans have been allowed into grounds in England without any restrictions since the start of the current season.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been allowed into Hillsborough without any restrictions so far this season - which will now change under Boris Johnson's Plan B (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“It’s become increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant and it’s spreading rapidly all around the world,” Johnson said at a hastily-arranged press conference at Downing Street o n Wednesday evening.