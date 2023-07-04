News you can trust since 1887
How Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to Xisco Munoz announcement as new Owls boss

Sheffield Wednesday announced former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their replacement for Darren Moore

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 4th Jul 2023, 21:18 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 21:18 BST

The appointment was somewhat out of the blue, though the Spaniard sneaked into the betting a few days ago and no one could really second-guess who chairman Dejphon Chansiri would bring in, given his previous appointments.

Wednesday fans have been largely positive towards Xisco’s arrival, bar the odd grumblers but most are glad that a manager is now in place and the club can get ready for the Championship season which begins in a month’s time.

Here are a selection of comments as Owls fans took in the news on Tuesday evening...

Related topics:Dejphon ChansiriDarren Moore