Sheffield’s director of public health Greg Fell has suggested Plan B measures, including the use of vaccine passports and advice to work from home, are “likely” to be introduced as cases of Covid-19 rise.

Several news sources have reported that further measures are imminent, to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed this winter. Reports have suggested that Omicron is more transmissible than previous strains of coronavirus.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restrictions could be introduced as soon as this week, and Owls fans will be amongst those impacted if vaccine passports are introduced. Sky News report that so-called vaccine passports would be introduced to outdoor crowded settings with 4,000 or more people present.

They will also reportedly be required at any venue with over 10,000 people present – which would include Hillsborough and most other stadiums that Wednesday visit in League One this season.

Certain exemptions apply to the vaccine passport plan, including people who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical reason or those under 17 years of age.

The government are thought to see the introduction of passports as an alternative to mandating that games must be played behind closed doors, as happened during the first coronavirus lockdown last year.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been allowed into Hillsborough without any restrictions so far this season - which could change under Boris Johnson's Plan B (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)