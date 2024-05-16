Sheffield Wednesday secured Championship safety on the final day of the season, but how much help did they get from the referees? The Owls battled hard in the final weeks, putting together a superb run of form to climb out of the bottom three and dodge the drop.

Danny Rohl had a major impact after being appointed in October, and there is already excitement over next season. In the meantime, we have taken a look back at the season just gone to see which Championship teams were given the most penalties across the course of the season. Take a look below to see where Wednesday rank.