Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is eager to use other games around the world as a way to improve his Owls side.

Röhl, with his previous work with the likes of Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team, is no stranger to football at the highest level, and with his close friend, Hansi Flick, doing well at Barcelona he’s got good people to learn from.

With Wednesday still in with a chance of making a push for the play-offs in the Championship this season, the Owls boss says that constantly trying to find ways to gain an advantage, even when it’s just while watching other games play out in LaLiga, the Bundesliga or otherwise.

"For me it's always interesting to see the different matchplans on the pitch,” he told the media. “What is the solution for a team and when this team does this, what does the other team try to do now, if there are different solutions or it is always the same.

"Since Hansi went to Barcelona I've watched a lot of Spanish football as well and you look at a lot of Premier League games, a lot of Bundesliga, a lot of Championship games... There are a lot of interesting games but for me sometimes I just see part of the games and it's good when you have a little bit of an idea of what the team does normally and you say it's interesting how the manager finds a solution now.”

Röhl went on to admit that he struggles to watch games as a fan these days, and always finds himself analysing rather than necessarily enjoying.

"I'm always thinking like a coach,” he said. “It's not very often I can watch football without the context. I always look at what they're doing on the pitch... And when I see a solution I will take it the next day to our staff and ask them to save this clip because it could be helpful one day in the future."

Wednesdayites will be hoping that he’s found some solutions when it comes to seeing off Sunderland on Friday night, because a win under the lights at Hillsborough would go a long way to improving the mood after some last-gasp defeats lately.