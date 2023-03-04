How Sheffield Wednesday are drawing on memories of Redgrave and Pinsent in mammoth title push

That’s according to Owls boss Darren Moore, who revealed that in the meeting rooms of Middlewood Road they have spoken about imagery around rowing – and around keeping themselves from staring into the possibility of a league title ahead of time.
Several players have spoken about the need to stay focused despite the enviable position they have placed themselves in with a couple of months to go.
“We are likening it to the British rowing team,” Moore said, drawing on images of the likes of Sir Steve Redgrave and Sir Matthew Pinsent in Olympic Games gone by.
“Their backs face the finishing line and every single stroke matters in terms of what they are doing until that finishing line comes into their vision.
“By that time, they have given every stroke to get across that line. It's the same analogy with us as a group in making sure we put in all our energy into each and every single game and making sure we give the best account of ourselves.
“If you look at the rowing team, if you turn your head and try to look at the finishing line, it means your stroke goes out of sync which can disrupt things and lead to complacency for me.
“For us, it is making sure we put all our energies into every single game and staying consistent in our work. Once that game is finished, it is literally onto the next one.”