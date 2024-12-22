Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are two of the biggest and most well-supported clubs in the Championship and both teams are renowned for generating an incredible atmosphere on matchdays at both Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.

As it stands, Chris Wilder’s Blades are yet to taste defeat in the Steel City, and their impressive record of nine wins and one draw from 10 matches gives them the joint best home record in the division alongside Leeds United.

Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday on the other hand, have had less fortune in front of their own supporters, with the bulk of their points actually coming on their travels.

But which Sheffield team boasts the best attendance record this season and how do Blades and Owls supporters rank compared to other heavyweights in the division such as Leeds United, Derby County, Sunderland, Portsmouth and more.