The Owls have now gone three matches without a win in League One after Darren Moore’s new-look side made an impressive start to their promotion campaign.

Some boos – which were very much in the minority – will have no doubt been directed at the officials, who had a game they will want to forget especially given the Olamide Shodipo goal unfairly ruled offside in the second half of the clash.

Asked about the fan reaction after the game, Moore said he understood their frustration and said he too was frustrated, but that he took positives out of his side’s first half performance, which saw Wednesday dominate.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

“Have Sheffield Wednesday fans gone home and not seen us have chances today and not dominate the game? They have seen that,” he said.

“The frustration is we were winning the game and we put ourselves in a position to win the game.

“I am frustrated as a manager with the second half. It's up to me and team to review the second half and learn from it.

“The difficulty is when teams sit in that we have got to try and break them down.

“There was a moment of brilliance where we did break them down but unfortunately it was the wrong decision.”

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made an error to allow Shrewsbury to equalise on a day that saw few chances for the visiting team.

The Northern Ireland international took huge plaudits for his efforts in the Owls’ first few matches of the season but followed up an error in their defeat at Plymouth with some sloppy handling.

Asked whether Peacock-Farrell will be disappointed, Moore said: “I would imagine so for his standards. Whether or not he lost it in the sun light or whatever it was, it happened. It is not about looking at and caving in in terms of what we are trying to build here. Those little things happen in the game.