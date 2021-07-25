How much Sheffield Wednesday will have to pay for loan of Premier League man

Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell appears to be up for grabs after the Clarets signed Wayne Hennessey to provide back-up to England stopper Nick Pope.

But Wednesday will have to punch above their weight to bring the Northern Ireland international to Hillsborough, with Championship sides Bournemouth and Birmingham City also said to be keen on him.

And reports in the national media this weekend would appear to have pushed the likelihood of Owls manager Darren Moore getting his man even further, with The Sun reporting that Burnley have quoted suitors a season’s loan fee of £300,000 for any potential deal.

Reported Sheffield Wednesday target Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

It is unlikely Wednesday would look to pay that amount for any deal this summer, let alone a loan, with the club looking to tighten their belts since relegation to the third tier.

Wednesday are looking mainly at free agents and will look to do more affordable business in the loan market.

Moore has been able to make four first team additions in former Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran, QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo, ex-Huddersfield Town man Jaden Brown and Jack Hunt, who has returned to S6 after three years at Bristol City.

He has made no secret of his desire to bring a new goalkeeper to the club ‘if it is possible’ after the departure of long-time stopper Keiren Westwood last month.