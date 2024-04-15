Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough first season back in the Championship, but how do they compare to their rivals when it comes to agent fees? The Owls are fighting for their second tier status as they head into the final games of the season, currently one point from safety with three games remaining.
It’s no secret that Wednesday don’t have the budget that many of their other Championship rivals have, and that makes things more difficult. But how much have the Owls spent on agent fees this season? Here we take a look at the figures, which include both the summer and winter windows.
