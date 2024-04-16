How many tickets Sheffield Wednesday have been given for final day shootout clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls could well travel to the Stadium of Light with plenty on the line, with Danny Röhl’s side currently one point back on the safety spots heading into the final three league matches.

A bumper allocation of 7,000 tickets was confirmed for the Sunday trip to Ewood Park, with a few hundred more understood to have been made available since. Wednesday will then welcome play-off hunters West Brom to Hillsborough next weekend ahead of the final showdown trip to Wearside on May 4.

While Sunderland’s intended allocation for the Owls clash was always likely to be far lower than that handed over by Rovers, Wednesday confirmed on Tuesday that they will receive 2,600 tickets. It is a higher number than the standard number of tickets more routinely awarded by Sunderland, with many of the Championship clubs with traditionally bigger fanbases having been given 2,000 this season.