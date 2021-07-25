How many season tickets have Sheffield Wednesday sold ahead of League One promotion push?

The third meeting of the Sheffield Wednesday Supporter Engagement Panel with owner Dejphon Chansiri also welcomed new Owls chief operating officer Liam Dooley and encouraged a discussion on season ticket pricing for the forthcoming season.

As already outlined in the announcement of season ticket prices last month, the discussions with the SWSEP – which is made up of members of different supporter groups – had a key bearing of the pricing structure, which has received a welcome reception from the club’s wider support.

Season tickets purchased for the 2020/21 season, which was played entirely behind closed doors, were effectively carried over for the season coming. Though there may well have been a higher than normal take-up in the past few weeks, the minutes show the number of Early Bird tickets sold for the 20/21 season was at 12,000.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be welcomed back to Hillsborough on August 1.

The minutes read in part: “DC [Dejphon Chansiri] asked for the panel’s thoughts on where the pricing should be pitched.

“He said the majority of supporters who buy Season Tickets do so in the Early Bird window, around 90%. The club sold 12,000 Season Tickets at the Early Bird stage in February 2020.