Sheffield Wednesday are now preparing for a huge weekend in their survival bid as they prepare to face relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers on Sunday. The Owls will head into that one knowing what they need to exit the bottom three heading into their final two games, while Rovers can essentially secure their safety with a home win.

Danny Rohl’s men have given themselves a shot at survival, but they are going to need to pick up four to six points from their remaining three games to stand a chance of beating the drop. The survival total is trending towards the traditional 50 points this season, but what have the totals required to survive been over the last 10 years? Here we take a look at each team who beat the drop by one place over the last 10 years to get a Championship average.