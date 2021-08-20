How likely is it that Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Sunderland will be called off?

The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday September 4, the weekend that also coincides with the first of the season’s international breaks.

In order for a club to have the option of postponing the match, at least three players must be called up to play for their countries.

Barring injury, Wednesday are expected to have at least two players called up; Northern Ireland number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Canadian starlet Theo Corbeanu.

Sheffield Wednesday are scheduled to take on Sunderland on September 4.

Northern Ireland are scheduled for trips to Lithuania and Estonia before a home clash with Switzerland, while Corbeanu will cross the Atlantic for a World Cup Qualifier against Honduras in Toronto, a trip to play USA in Nashville and then a return to Toronto to play El Salvador.

Also waiting on call-ups are Scottish pair Callum Paterson and Liam Palmer, both left out of Steve Clarke’s squad for the European Championship.

Ciaran Brennan may well expect a call-up for Republic of Ireland under-21s, while Florian Kamberi is an outside call-up for Albania.

At the Sunderland end, Tom Flanagan is expected to be called up to join Peacock-Farrell in the Northern Ireland squad, while Corry Evans is unlikely to do so thanks to a hamstring injury.

Wearside defenders Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle are also in line for England youth call-ups.