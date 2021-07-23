How former Sheffield Wednesday pair reacted to the re-signing of old teammate Jack Hunt

The 30-year-old right-back was unveiled as a Wednesday player once again after three successful years at Bristol City, where he made over 100 league appearances.

Hunt was popular member of the Carlos Carvalhal Wednesday sides that qualified for back-to-back Championship playoff campaigns in the 2015/16 and 2017/18 seasons.

And that positive response from supporters seems to have extended to his former Owls teammates on social media.

Keiren Westwood who only left the club last month after seven years, posted: “Nice Hunty, love it pal”, prompting a chorus of fans to rather ambitiously ask if he would be next to make an Owls return.

From further afield, Udinese forward Fernando Forestieri posted a series of fire emojis, signalling his approval at the news.

Hunt could well make his second Owls debut in the preseason friendly at Port Vale on Tuesday.