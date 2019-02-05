How ex-Sheffield Wednesday star Danny Batth helped convince Dominic Iorfa to move to Hillsborough

New signing Dominic Iorfa has revealed former Owls defender Danny Batth was a big factor in his decision to join the Championship club.

The right-back, a deadline day acquisition from Wolverhampton Wanderers, admits he has talked extensively to Batth about Wednesday and life in South Yorkshire in recent years. The duo played alongside each other at Molineux.

Centre-half Batth, now at Stoke City, enjoyed two loan spells with Wednesday earlier in his career. He was an influential figure in the 2012 promotion-winning team as the Owls pipped arch rivals Sheffield United to second spot.

Iorfa told The Star: "Danny Batth was my captain at Wolves and he only spoke good things about the club. He sold it to me as well.

"He enjoyed it here a lot and made some good friends. He said the fanbase was really good and only had good things to say about the club."

The ex-England Under-21 international spent last term on loan at Ipswich Town, hitting his first professional goal in a 4-2 victory over Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.

But Iorfa has found first-team football hard to come by this time around. He has largely trained with Wolves' U23s in the 2018/19 season, making just two outings in the Checkatrade Trophy.

"It is a big move for me," said Iorfa, who played 93 times for Wolves. "I have not played football at all this season so I wanted to get out 100 per cent.

"I'm 23 so I wanted a bit of security. I'm delighted to have come to a big club and I can focus on performing."

