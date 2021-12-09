The news, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has left as many questions as answers.

Here’s what we can tell you on just some of the questions asked by Star readers.

So, what’s happened?

Earlier this year, the government dropped a plan for an English vaccine passport, though the plan has since been carried out elsewhere in the UK.

Fears over a new Omicron variant have prompted a change in plan, however, with an address from Johnson taking place on Wednesday evening having been moved forward from last week.

One rule switch will mean anyone wanting to attend an event of 10,000 or more people will have to provide a so-called ‘vaccine passport’ or provide proof of a recent negative lateral flow test. This, of course, includes football matches.

When will this come into play?

Sheffield Wednesday fans will face new restrictions entering football grounds from next week.

As things stand, Johnson’s ‘Plan B’ will come into effect from December 15, meaning the first Wednesday match touched by the changes will be the home clash with Accrington Stanley on December 18.

There is as of yet no set date for the targeted return from the new restrictions.

What will Wednesday fans have to provide?

The details are yet to be absolutely confirmed, but is it is currently understood that anyone heading to such a fixture will have to provide either a so-called vaccine passport via the NHS App or the proof of a 48-hour negative lateral flow test to gain entry.

Those without a mobile device can access a pass via the NHS website – where they will be given the option to print a pass off – or by calling 119 to request a letter.

Certain exemptions apply to the vaccine passport plan, including people who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical reasons.

Displaying one of the stamped cards given to people after vaccination will not suffice.

In essence, double-vaccinated supporters will have to provide a vaccine passport. Unvaccinated supporters will have to provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test.

What about kids?

Under-18s will not be asked to provide any form of proof of vaccine or proof of a 48-hour negative diagnosis.

How do I get a ‘vaccine passport’?

You can get an NHS vaccine passport digitally through the NHS App or the online NHS COVID Pass service.

Anyone over the age of 16 can apply for a vaccine passport and they are usually available two weeks after you're fully vaccinated.

In highly unusual situations it can take up to two weeks for the pass to show on your NHS App, though it usually reflects in a matter of hours.

NHS guidance on getting a pass is available at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/get-digital-covid-pass/.

Won’t this cause problems for clubs?

In a word, yes.

Added responsibilities at the point of entry to stadiums will surely mean more staffing and more expenditure to clubs already cash-strapped in the wake of the closure of turnstiles in the last couple of years. There has of yet been no indication as to whether clubs will receive financial support from the Government to aid this move.