Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran took a giant leap forward in his return from a long injury lay-off.

In a friendly organised against Huddersfield Town’s second-string and designed in no small part to provide a run-out to the likes of Adeniran and fellow returnee Akin Famewo, the 23-year-old stepped out into match action for the first time since August and provided an energetic performance.

The former Everton man could have written a dream headline with his very first touch back when he curled a shot wide of the post in Wednesday’s opening attack.

The first half was a one-sided encounter between a youthful Huddersfield and an experienced Owls outfit that also included Cameron Dawson, Jack Hunt, Famewo, Jaden Brown, Tyreeq Bakinson, Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks.

Owls Dennis Adeniran Pic Steve Ellis

But that didn’t quell the competitive nature of the run-out, with Adeniran in particular on the end of some zealous challenges in his 45-minutes on the field.

And it was a challenge late on that left Adeniran in a little pain and prompted Callum Paterson to extend his concern to the referee that more could be done to protect the midfielder given the fact he was fresh back from knee surgery. The Scot – who offered an energetic performance up front – received a yellow card for his protestations.

Adeniran settled into the run-out, produced some nice touches and was substituted after 45 minutes in place of Will Trueman – as has been the routine with returning players since Darren Moore’s arrival at the club – and did some drills with Wednesday fitness staff at half-time before heading off into the changing room.