How Darren Moore sees Sam Hutchinson’s role ahead of Sheffield Wednesday season

But the fact is that Darren Moore has a handful of important players at his disposal that were part of only half – or less – of their relegation season last time out.

The likes of Dominic Iorfa, Massimo Luongo, Andre Green and Chey Dunkley will hope to play a much more consistent part in the side as will Sam Hutchinson, who arrived back at the club in January and was one of the more consistent performers at centre-half.

The 31-year-old became an Owls fan favourite primarily as a holding midfielder but shuffled back into Wednesday’s defence first under Neil Thompson and then Darren Moore and Jamie Smith.

Sheffield Wednesday utility man Sam Hutchinson.

And asked where he sees Hutchinson playing most often this campaign, Owls boss Moore said it is partly the versatility of the former Chelsea man that sets him apart.

“You’ll see Sam play at centre-back for us this season and you’ll see Sam play in midfield,” he told The Star. “You’ll see him playing both.

“He has a wonderful versatility in him that means he can play in both positions and the beautiful thing for Sam is that he is so comfortable in them.

“He’ll certainly play in both positions at different stages of the season.”

The impending exit of Julian Börner leaves the Owls four senior centre-halves down on last season after the earlier departures of Tom Lees, Joost van Aken and Osaze Urhoghide.