Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

On an afternoon in which only Plymouth Argyle played – and lost – in the division’s top six places, the Owls’ resounding win pushed them into sixth at the expense of fellow third tier giants Sunderland.

Wednesday have flirted on the outskirts of the playoff places for much of the season but remain in a good position to entrench themselves in those spots as the season enters its crunch time.

“Mentally and physically it’s a good position to be in, but we just continue,” Moore said. “It was a tough game a rewarding one but to finish the game and be in those spaces now is great for us.

“We’ll continue to keep focusing on us now and what we’re doing. We know there’s another round of games in the week, it is what it is but we can only move on to next Saturday and another home game.

“As it stands today, going into a happy Mothering Sunday, we’re really pleased with those three points.”

A 4-1 scoreline didn’t quite tell the story of a game in which Cheltenham had their moments, striking the woodwork and forcing both a good save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell and a stretching last-ditch block from Harlee Dean, making his first start since the start of February.

That said, Moore maintained there was always a firm belief in the Owls camp that they would win the game and win it well.

“There were one or two incidents,” Moore said. “Bailey pulled off a great save, there was a block tackle and they hit the post, but the boys settled it down again.

“Jack scored a great goal and we took the game away from them. It was all about getting the three points and it was important we did that.

“One or two [playoff rivals] weren’t playing today, but the big thing for me was continuing the home form in front of our fans.