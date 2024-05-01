Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But it was one that some rival supporters took as a show of over-confidence from Sheffield Wednesday; that perhaps after the adrenaline of a 3-0 win over West Brom they were celebrating Championship survival before it was secured. The result meant that of all the different combinations of possible results at the bottom of the table this weekend, only one will see Wednesday relegated.

With the mission not yet complete, clips posted online showed their emotional lap of appreciation and a rapturous call-and-response with all corners of the ground, garnering a predictable social media response from some outsiders.

But those present felt a sense of appreciation back-and-forth with supporters rather than celebration and post-match media engagements showcased a steely determination.

The sight of Danny Röhl racing from his technical area to bellow instructions to his players with the score at 3-0 in injury time showed a focus and breathes confidence that after all that has been achieved in the last weeks and months, there’s a confidence there’ll be no drop in drive at the vital moment. Senior Wednesday figures forecasted a nine-point haul from their last three matches, after all.

Röhl has promised an attacking approach to their trip to the Stadium of Light and maintained it would be business as usual this week as they look to claim their 15th win of the campaign - all of which have arrived since the German coach arrived in South Yorkshire in October. And before players had even re-emerged back onto the pitch following the final whistle on Saturday, that was the message he hammered home to his players.

“As soon as the game was finished the manager came in and spoke to us before the lap of honour,” club captain Barry Bannan told The Star. “We spoke about the Sunderland game, going there to win and attacking. Obviously we've seen this season that when we've had to rely on other teams it doesn't always work out. But it's better, we're going into this game knowing it's on us, we don't have to worry about anything other than us going there and getting three points. We're in a better scenario now when we've had to look at other teams doing us a favour. It's all on us now.

“We enjoyed Saturday, the atmosphere and the performance, but we haven't got carried away because the jobs not done yet. We're nearly there and when hopefully we finish the job on Saturday we can get carried away and celebrate.”

Röhl has been resistant to calling any special meetings or doing anything differently in recent weeks that have delivered a well-timed five match unbeaten run.

He said: “It was the clear message after the game, immediately in the dressing room. I said to the players it was a big step forward but not the final step. We have the week ahead of us, four training days and we must keep going and working hard. We will do all of the things we have done in the previous weeks before, we have a meeting about the game, then the next opponent.