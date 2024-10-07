How Danny Röhl responded to Coventry City view on Sheffield Wednesday style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl appreciated the stop-start nature of Sheffield Wednesday’s dramatic late win at Coventry City was brought about by both sides and took pride in his side’s new-found grit after a difficult start to the campaign.

Wednesday went five matches without a win either side of the September international break before improved performances were rewarded by a seven-point week, their injury time win at Coventry capping a hard-fought haul in what had been seen as a daunting period.

Speaking after the match, home boss Mark Robins admitted his side were below-par but claimed ‘You know that’s what you’re going to get’ when referencing what he perceived as the deliberate disruption of the game by the Owls - going on to claim he’d have been disappointed even if his side had come out with a draw from the clash. Robins was critical of his own side as they fell to a late defeat, suggesting the athleticism of Wednesday’s squad meant they were always susceptible to a goal like Shea Charles’ late winner.

“First of all, we are Sheffield Wednesday,” Röhl told The Star when asked whether Robins’ comments on the Owls could be seen in some ways as a badge of honour. “We have to invest and we have to be hard to beat. I think the last five games we were very hard to beat and today I saw a Sheffield Wednesday team that can play football on the ground, we were better today, especially against Bristol City, in Bristol we had too many ball losing situations especially in key moments.

“Today we were calmer, we played well and now this is the big change in the last weeks - to find the balance in which areas we need to be calm and in which moments we have to overplay the pressing. This is a big learning that we worked on and my team are doing very well at the moment, but you know in football it is just the next game. This is Burnley at home and it will be a tough one.”

A late flashpoint arrived in the clash when Akin Famewo and Coventry attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante got caught up in a tangle that left the Owls defender shirtless. The German coach took a philosophical view of the melee - for which both players were issued a yellow card - and recognised both sides were guilty of deliberate fouling.

“I didn’t see it,” Röhl said on the late bout of push-and-shove. “I just saw that there was a lot of players together. You look at the last game here, it was 2-1 but for Coventry and there was a situation with Bambo (ex-Owls man Diaby). It is emotional, especially at the end. I am not sure what was right, what was wrong. All in all it was a fair play game from both sides, some tactical fouls where both teams stopped transition moments but it was all in all fair play.”