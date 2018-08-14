How Cameron Dawson pipped Joe Wildsmith and Keiren Westwood to the Sheffield Wednesday No 1 spot

Coach Nicky Weaver has backed Cameron Dawson to "grow" into the Wednesday number one role.

Dawson, a graduate of the club's youth system, has started the Owls' opening two Championship fixtures, with Joe Wildsmith as back-up. Experienced shot-stopper Keiren Westwood is third choice as boss Jos Luhukay continues to put his trust in youth.

Weaver, Wednesday's first-team goalkeeping coach, has told The Star: "Cammy has done well.

"It was a big call from the manager as nobody really knew what way he was going to go but Cammy came back in good condition and had a good pre-season.

"It is always going to be tough whoever your pick because we have got three quality goalkeepers and only one can play.

Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson

"The manager made the decision to go with Cammy and I have got every faith in him, just as I have with the other two.

"We have three very, very strong goalkeepers so I don't think it weakens the team in any way whichever one plays.

"But at the moment Cammy has got the jersey and I thought he did really well on Saturday. Hopefully he can grow into the shirt and keeps on doing well."

Asked how much influence he had in deciding the club's No 1, Weaver said: "It was ultimately the manager's decision.

"We talk every day about how everyone is doing, not just the goalkeepers.

"Cammy had a good pre-season and played well in the games we played and the manager made the call to go with him.

"It was obviously disappointing for Joe and Keiren but that's football.

"There is only one position for a goalkeeper and we have got three top goalkeepers."

Weaver, who enjoyed two separate spells as a player at Wednesday, said: "I've been there when I have been given a shirt for the first game of the season. I've also been there when I have not been given a shirt.

"I remember when I was playing and I don't think I had a squad number in my last year here!

"It is just the life of the goalkeeper and all I would say is if you're not in the team, you have to keep yourself in tip top condition because when that opportunity comes you have got to take your chance.

"The opportunity might come when you least expect it."

Wildsmith is expected to get the nod in between the sticks when Wednesday go to Sunderland in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

