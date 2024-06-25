How 'agent George Byers' played a role in transfer of Sheffield Wednesday loanee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An outgoing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder played a part in the switch that has seen a former Owls loanee join a League One club.

On loan from Watford, Ashley Fletcher spent a difficult last season at S6, failing to score for the club in 28 appearances mostly from the bench. The 28-year-old has since become a Blackpool player, signed by ex-Owls recruitment chief David Downes to partner ex-Owls forward Jordan Rhodes up front.

The links between Wednesday and Blackpool appear to be strong on the deal, with Fletcher telling the Blackpool Gazette that conversations with Hillsborough fan favourite George Byers had encouraged him towards the move.

“He played a little part,” Fletcher explained. “I think he picked up an injury two or three games before the end of the season, and I knew there was a little bit of interest, so I quietly asked him what it was like - he spoke highly of the club. At the time, it was a bit up and down whether Blackpool would get in the play-offs or not, but he spoke highly of the boys and the manager. For me it was everything I wanted to hear.

“You want to go into somewhere like that, where George felt valued. He obviously got that love from the fans and the club; it can transform someone’s career into play well again. He was so complimentary, and you can see that with the performances he put in as well.”

Downes made no secret of Blackpool’s desire to sign Byers on a permanent basis when speaking at a fan forum earlier this month. The midfield man is available on a free after it was confirmed he would leave S6 when his contract expires at the end of the month. Now in situ at Bloomfield Road, Manchester United academy man Fletcher suggested he is looking to repay the favour.