EFL rules state that clubs with fewer than 21 players registered in their senior squad list can add names up until 5pm on the fourth Thursday in March; which is today, March 24.

The squad registered by Wednesday in February left three spaces.

It means that any clubs mulling over the addition of free agents must get their paperwork done today. The Owls are not believed to have been considering any shock late additions.

Darren Moore said Olamide Shodipo's registration as a Sheffield Wednesday player would be completed ahead of today's deadline.

One Wednesday player that will have had to have been registered in order to play a further part in the season is QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo, who was left off the list as both Wednesday and his parent club waited on the progress of his long-term hamstring issue.

But Shodipo has been back in training with the Owls for over a fortnight, with Owls boss Darren Moore suggesting he could feature as early as this weekend.

Speaking on March 11, Moore said Shodipo had not yet been registered, but that it was a simple procedure that would be taken care of ahead of the deadline.

“It’s great to have him back in,” Moore said. “We’re really pleased and we’ll build up his strength and fitness.

“It’s nice to have those attacking forwards back, Lee Gregory is back in now, Mendez-Laing, Josh Windass. They’re all attacking players that add to the players we have here now.