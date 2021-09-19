Honest Sheffield Wednesday man on 'sloppy' Owls and big Saido Berahino positive

And while centre-half Chey Dunkley admitted a huge frustration on behalf of the players in taking just a point from the clash, he commented on the positive of Saido Berahino’s first goal in Wednesday colours.

Berahino headed home after just six minutes of his debut to put the Owls 1-0 up in a first half-hour they dominated.

“He’ll be a big player for us,” Dunkley told swfc.co.uk after his return to the side. “I don’t need to speak about Saido and where he’s come from and the talent, he’s definitely got that talent. It’s just about him building that gametime, finding his feet.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley.

“The squad is strong. It’s horses for courses but we didn’t get the result today. The gaffer will be looking at the squad and thinking who is the best for which teams.

“For Saido it is a definite positive to get that goal.”

On the match itself, the former Wigan Athletic man didn’t hide his frustration but made clear that if Wednesday can grab a win on the road at Ipswich Town next week, this weekend;s draw will be quickly forgotten about.

“It’s a tough one to take,” Dunkley admitted. “I pride myself on clean sheets. Dom [Iorfa] is a massive player for us and I’m striving to be a massive player as well.

“I’m disappointed not getting a clean sheet. It’s alright saying ‘oh I had an individual good game’, but it’s not about that. It’s a team collective and the goal we conceded, by our standards, it’s sloppy. Teams are going to come here, get their goal and be happy with a point.

“The lads in the dressing room were disappointed. We know we should have killed that game off. It’s a team game and collectively we’re disappointed.

“We lost at Morecambe, we lost at Plymouth. The only positive is that we stopped that rot. It’s a massive week next week. Can we go there and impose ourselves on a good side?