Honest Sheffield Wednesday boss makes Leeds United admission after 'deserved' defeat

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 22:38 BST
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, admitted that his side deserved to be beaten by Leeds United on Friday night.

The Owls were hoping to bounce back from their 4-0 loss at the hands of Sunderland last weekend, however were on the wrong end of the result once again as Brenden Aaronson and Dan James got the goals in a 2-0 Leeds victory.

Wednesday weren’t really able to lay a glove on the Whites as they picked up their first win of the season, and Röhl pulled no punches after the game as he praised their opponents whilst also saying that he was disappointed with elements of his side’s play - naming one goal in particular.

“Firstly, I think we played against a strong side,” he said afterwards. “I think they showed over 90 minutes all their quality. We knew this, we wanted to try, but we didn’t have so many chances and especially with the second goal from my point of view it was too easy in a five against one situation where we’ve not covered deep.

"We were very open, and this is then hard when you concede a goal when they’re playing well - we opened the pass line instead of closing the passing line, and this is why they came out. Normally we’d have an overload and can force them into the right areas.

"To take something you have to do all the basics right, and we didn’t. So we deserved to lose.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup next week when they play Grimsby Town, and their manager will no doubt be looking at what changes he can make with an eye on Millwall next weekend.

