‘Smudga’ was a huge part of Wednesday’s promotion push out of League One, but things have been understandably tougher in the Championship, and it’s not been helped by the fact that – as the club’s designated penalty taker – the side haven’t had a single spot kick to date.

The former Rotherham United man came to the rescue against Norwich City this month as he popped up with a late equaliser at Hillsborough to get back on the scoresheet after a lengthy spell without a goal, and he’s now itching to try and do his bit in the final three games.

Speaking to The Star, the Owls striker said, “I think every striker has got the have self-confidence, but with the chances coming a bit fewer and farther between you’ve got to be more clinical. I’ll hold my hands up and say that there has been times where I haven’t been, but I’ve always been confident that I can score goals - whether that be in the Championship or League One. The goal is still the same size, and it’s still 11 v 11.

So I always back myself to try and score goals, but I’ve been unfortunate with playing time through injuries and stuff, and obviously the lads like Ugs (Iké Ugbo) and Bailey (Cadamarteri) have done really well when they’ve been there. I’ve had to bide my time and try to take my chance when it comes.”

Games against Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland await now, three games to save their Championship status, and they’re going to need a bit of luck if they’re going to pull off the great escape. Like a penalty or two, maybe?

Smith has a perfect record from the spot since joining Wednesday, scoring from the spot on numerous occasions, and he admits that it’s hard to believe that he – nor any teammates – have had the chance to try their luck from 12 yards out this season.